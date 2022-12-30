Left Menu

CRISIL upgrades Inox Wind's ratings on long-term, short-term bank facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 10:25 IST
CRISIL upgrades Inox Wind's ratings on long-term, short-term bank facilities
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Wind on Friday said that CRISIL has upgraded its ratings on the long-term and short-term bank facilities and has revised its outlook from stable to positive.

CRISIL has upgraded its ratings from Crisil BBB to Crisil BBB+ (long-term rating), Crisil A3+ to Crisil A2 (short-term ratings) and outlook has been revised from stable to positive in relation to ratings of its banking facilities, Inox Wind Ltd said in a statement.

The rationale for upgrading Inox Wind's outlook reflects CRISIL's expectation of an improvement in business risk profile to be driven by higher revenue and cash accrual from execution of auction-based orders and steps taken by the promoters during fiscal 2023 to reduce debt which has led to improvement in financial profile, it stated.

Wind business has successfully raised Rs 740 crore through an initial public offering and offer-for-sale of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, it stated.

The proceeds of the fundraise were largely used to pare down debt.

Financial profile was further supported by fund infusion of Rs 623 crore from promoters to repay capital advances due to Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

The upgrade in outlook of ratings reflects Inox Wind's market position in the auction regime, focus on cost efficiencies, healthy auction-based order book and robust execution capabilities, it stated.

Inox Wind's manufacturing capacity stands at 1,600 MW per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022