One year and counting: NASA's Perseverance Mars rover's epic journey continues

NASA's Perseverance rover has completed one Mars year, which is equal to 687 Earth days. The rover landed on the Red Planet in February 2021, beginning its mission to search for signs of ancient life and collect samples of rock and regolith (broken rock and soil) for a possible return to Earth.

As the six-wheeled robotic rover celebrates its first anniversary on Mars, let's take a moment to reflect on its remarkable accomplishments over the past year.

Of the 38 sample collection tubes Perseverance brought to Mars, the rover has already collected and sealed 18 samples. The rover also carries five "witness tubes" along with sample collection tubes. They are similar to the sample collection tubes except they are pre-loaded with a variety of witness materials that can capture molecular and particulate contaminants.

Perseverance has also started building the first sample depot on another world. As of this writing, the rover has already dropped four of 10 planned titanium sample tubes on the Martian surface (at an area within Jezero Crater) so that they can be carried to and studied on Earth in the future.

The rover has been collecting duplicate samples from each of its rock targets. Half of every pair will be placed on the Martian surface as a backup set and the other half will remain inside Perseverance. This sample depot will serve as a backup if the rover fails to deliver the samples directly to a future robotic lander that will ferry them to Earth for further study as part of the Mars Sample Return campaign - a joint effort by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).