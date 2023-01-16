Science News Roundup: Russia sets new contingency plan for crew of damaged space capsule

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia sets new contingency plan for crew of damaged space capsule

Russia's space agency Roscosmos announced new contingency plans on Saturday for the three crew of a damaged capsule docked to the International Space Station, saying the U.S. member of the trio would return to Earth in a separate SpaceX vessel if they needed to evacuate in the next few weeks. The Soyuz MS-22 capsule, which serves as a lifeboat for the crew, sprang a coolant leak last month after it was struck by a micrometeoroid - a small particle of space rock - which made a tiny puncture and caused the temperature inside to rise.

