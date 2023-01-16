Left Menu

Joshimath: Number of buildings with cracks rise to 849; dismantling of unsafe hotels underway

The number of buildings developing cracks in subsidence-hit Joshimath rose to 849 on Monday, out of which 165 are located in the danger zone, even as evacuation of affected families to temporary relief centres and dismantling of two unsafe hotels continued in the town.

PTI | Joshimath | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:57 IST
Joshimath: Number of buildings with cracks rise to 849; dismantling of unsafe hotels underway
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The number of buildings developing cracks in subsidence-hit Joshimath rose to 849 on Monday, out of which 165 are located in the danger zone, even as evacuation of affected families to temporary relief centres and dismantling of two unsafe hotels continued in the town. A total of 800 people, belonging to 237 families, have so far been shifted to safety by the district administration, according to the daily bulletin of the Disaster Management Authority. Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, appears on the edge of a precipice with gaping cracks appearing on buildings, roads and public facilities. According to officials, 615 rooms in 83 places have been identified as temporary relief camps in the town in which 2,190 people can be accommodated. Besides, 491 rooms in 20 buildings have been identified as temporary relief camps in Pipalkoti outside Joshimath municipal area where 2,205 people can stay, they said. The district administration has so far distributed Rs 301.77 lakh worth interim assistance to 396 affected families. ''Around 284 food kits, 360 blankets, 842 litres of milk, 55 heaters/blowers, 36 daily use kits, and 642 other relief materials have been distributed to the affected,'' an official sad. Health check-up of more than 637 people living in relief camps has been done, while health tests of 33 animals were also done in the affected areas. Meanwhile, Jyotishpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimuketeshwaranand began a 100-day 'mahayagya' at Nrisingh Mandir on Monday for the safety of Joshimath and its people. PTI CORR ALM SRY SRY SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023