Left Menu

Astronomers detect radio signals from atomic hydrogen in extremely distant galaxy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-01-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 22:29 IST
Astronomers detect radio signals from atomic hydrogen in extremely distant galaxy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Using the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune, a team of international astronomers have detected a radio signal from atomic hydrogen in an extremely distant galaxy.

This is the first time that strong lensing of 21 cm emission from a galaxy has been confirmed, and the astronomical distance over which the signal was picked up is the greatest ever recorded.

Atomic hydrogen is the basic fuel required for star formation in a galaxy. Until now, the most distant galaxy detected using 21 cm emission was at redshift z=0.376. This time, the radio signal was detected at redshift z=1.29.

The researchers, including Arnab Chakraborty, a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Physics and Trottier Space Institute of McGill University in Canada, and Nirupam Roy, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, detected the atomic hydrogen emission signal by gravitational lensing - a phenomenon in which the gravity of a massive object, such as a galaxy, bends and distorts the light from a more distant object, such as a quasar, effectively resulting in the magnification of the signal.

"Due to the immense distance to the galaxy, the 21 cm emission line had redshifted to 48 cm by the time the signal travelled from the source to the telescope. The signal detected by the team was emitted from this galaxy when the universe was only 4.9 billion years old; in other words, the look-back time for this source is 8.8 billion years," said Arnab Chakraborty.

According to a press release by IISc, the team found that the atomic hydrogen mass of this galaxy is almost twice as much as its stellar mass. The findings show that it is possible to observe atomic gas from galaxies at cosmological distances with a reasonable amount of observing time. This opens up the potential to use existing and upcoming low-frequency radio telescopes to explore the cosmic evolution of neutral gas in the near future.

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023