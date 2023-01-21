Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero, Argentina -EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 03:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 03:50 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Santiago Del Estero, Argentina region, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The quake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres (372.82 miles), EMSC said on Friday.
