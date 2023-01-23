Min temp settles at 7.6 deg C in Delhi

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, five notches above the season's average, while its air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 37 per cent, it said. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in the morning and evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index was 335. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, the air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in 'very poor' category on Tuesday. It is likely to see some improvement on Wednesday but will still remain in the poor category, it said.

The air quality is likely to improve further and enter the 'poor' category on Thursday, it said.

