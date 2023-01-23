Left Menu

Min temp settles at 7.6 deg C in Delhi

Delhis maximum temperature settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, five notches above the seasons average, while its air quality was recorded in the very poor category.The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.Humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 37 per cent, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 19:33 IST
Min temp settles at 7.6 deg C in Delhi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, five notches above the season's average, while its air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 37 per cent, it said. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in the morning and evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index was 335. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, the air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in 'very poor' category on Tuesday. It is likely to see some improvement on Wednesday but will still remain in the poor category, it said.

The air quality is likely to improve further and enter the 'poor' category on Thursday, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023