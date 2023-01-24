Left Menu

Bell & Ross ties up with Ethos to sell watches in India

Indian watch enthusiasts will surely appreciate the experience of the brand that we will now be bringing to them, said Pranav Saboo, CEO, Ethos Limited.Bell Ross, having a manufacturing centre in Switzerland, manufactures utilitarian instrument watches, designed to assist professionals who work in extreme conditions and require absolute precision.We are delighted to announce Ethos Watches as our exclusive distributor in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 20:52 IST
Bell & Ross ties up with Ethos to sell watches in India
  • Country:
  • India

Paris-based watchmaker Bell & Ross has entered into a partnership with domestic luxury watch retailer Ethos Limited to sell its designer watches in the country.

Bell & Ross watches will be sold in India through digital platforms as well as physical stores of Ethos.

''Bell & Ross, a French watchmaking brand that designs reliable, high-precision watches, will now be exclusively available with Ethos Limited as part of a strategic partnership. The brand is well-known for its functional, purpose-driven timepieces that are now live on the Ethos website,'' Ethos said in a statement on Tuesday.

The selection, including models from the Instrument, Urban, and Concept collections, will also be available at selected Ethos stores later this month, it added.

''We are very excited to be expanding our portfolio of 'professional' watches, especially with the likes of Bell & Ross, a brand that has a strong following. Indian watch enthusiasts will surely appreciate the experience of the brand that we will now be bringing to them,'' said Pranav Saboo, CEO, Ethos Limited.

Bell & Ross, having a manufacturing centre in Switzerland, manufactures utilitarian instrument watches, designed to assist professionals who work in extreme conditions and require absolute precision.

''We are delighted to announce Ethos Watches as our exclusive distributor in India. We look forward to starting wonderful cooperation together,'' stated Carlos Rosillo, co-founder and CEO of Bell & Ross. Operating with 50 stores across the country, Ethos is India's largest luxury watch retail chain housing over 60 premium brands such as Rolex, Omega, TAG Heuer, Rado, Tissot and Seiko, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023