Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded - senior health official
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:58 IST
A major earthquake killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600 others in Syria, a senior health official told Syrian state TV on Monday.
"The earthquake toll rose to 237 killed and 639 injured," Ahmed Damiriyye, an aide to Syria's health minister, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
