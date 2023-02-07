Left Menu

APSEZ Q3 net profit declines 12.94 pc to Rs 1,336.51 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 13:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 12.94 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 1,336.51 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 1,535.28 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 5,051.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter from Rs 4,713.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses in October-December 2022 rose to Rs 3,507.18 crore compared to Rs 2,924.30 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

