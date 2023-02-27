Left Menu

EMSC revises magnitude of eastern Turkey quake to 5.2 from 5.5

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre revised the magnitude of an earthquake that struck eastern Turkey on Monday to 5.2 after earlier estimating it at 5.5.

The quake was at a depth of 5 km (3.10 miles), said EMSC, which had earlier estimated the depth at 10 km. Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in this month's earthquakes and investigations are widening, a Turkish minister said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

