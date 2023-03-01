Odd News Roundup: Soccer-Newcastle fan left red-faced after premature tattoo; Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe
The problem was Newcastle ended up losing 2-0 to Manchester United in Sunday's League Cup final at Wembley. Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe Malaysian reptile enthusiast Yap Ming Yang hopes visitors to his pet-friendly cafe will learn to appreciate snakes and lizards as much as they do furrier creatures such as dogs and cats.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Soccer-Newcastle fan left red-faced after premature tattoo
Newcastle United fan Kris Cook was so convinced his club was going to win a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years that he had a tattoo celebrating the fact on his leg. The problem was Newcastle ended up losing 2-0 to Manchester United in Sunday's League Cup final at Wembley.
Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe
Malaysian reptile enthusiast Yap Ming Yang hopes visitors to his pet-friendly cafe will learn to appreciate snakes and lizards as much as they do furrier creatures such as dogs and cats. Bearded dragons, leopard geckos, and corn snakes are among the species resting in glass tanks stacked around Yap's cafe on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, species he says are commonly bred in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Furuhashi the hero again as Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 to win League Cup
Soccer-Heartbreak for Newcastle as Man Utd win League Cup
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Clinical Man Utd win League Cup in heartbreak for Newcastle; Tennis-Djokovic 'pain free' as he prepares for return in Dubai and more
Soccer-Clinical Man Utd win League Cup in heartbreak for Newcastle