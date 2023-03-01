Odd News Roundup: Soccer-Newcastle fan left red-faced after premature tattoo; Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe

Left Menu

01-03-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Newcastle fan left red-faced after premature tattoo

Newcastle United fan Kris Cook was so convinced his club was going to win a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years that he had a tattoo celebrating the fact on his leg. The problem was Newcastle ended up losing 2-0 to Manchester United in Sunday's League Cup final at Wembley.

Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe

Malaysian reptile enthusiast Yap Ming Yang hopes visitors to his pet-friendly cafe will learn to appreciate snakes and lizards as much as they do furrier creatures such as dogs and cats. Bearded dragons, leopard geckos, and corn snakes are among the species resting in glass tanks stacked around Yap's cafe on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, species he says are commonly bred in the country.

