Zila Parishads should work with honesty and transparency: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said Zila Parishads should get development works done with honesty and transparency and assured that there will be no shortage of funds for that. Amid protests by sarpanches on the e-tendering policy, Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli said the majority of panchayats are in favour of the system which will bring transparency and ensure quality in development works. Khattar asked the Zila Parishads to make better plans for the beautification of every district so that citizens can get maximum benefits.

The chief minister was presiding over the state-level meeting organized here with District Project Managers, chairmen of Zila Parishads regarding empowerment, increase in funds and work of Zila Parishads. Babli was also present during the meeting, said an official statement.

Asked about protests by sarpanches against e-tendering policy, Babli said majority of panchayats are in favour of the policy and are implementing the government's decision.

He reiterated that e-tendering system will bring transparency, ensure quality in development works and ensure their completion in a time bound manner. Asked that on March 9 government, has called protesting Sarpanches for a meeting, he said their concerns will be heard.

Notably, under the recently approved e-tendering system, village heads can approve development works up to Rs 2 lakh at their own level but e-tendering is mandatory for projects above Rs 2 lakh and many village heads feel their powers will be curtailed.

At the meeting, Chief Minister said the state government will further strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). ''For this, PRIs have been given more rights,'' he said.

The CM said all Zila Parishads should get their separate office buildings constructed in each district. Khattar said the buildings of Zila Parishads are under construction in two districts and the construction work of buildings in two other districts will be started soon. The chief minister said Zila Parishads should carry out works like constructing bus queue shelters and e-libraries.

He also said along with the construction work of Anganwadi centres and their maintenance, the Zila Parishads should monitor the mid-day meal scheme and give feedback.

''The process of door-to-door garbage collection should also be started soon for the cleanliness campaign. ''For this, the Zila Parishads, by taking the cooperation of all the citizens, should ensure that separate disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste is done under the Solid Waste Management scheme,'' he said, adding that special emphasis should be laid on cleanliness in the villages.

