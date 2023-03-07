Rudraprayag, Tehri districts in Uttarakhand record highest landslide density in country

Rudraprayag and Tehri districts in Uttarakhand have the highest landslide density and landslide risk exposure in the country. The two hilly districts of the Himalayan state figure at the top of a table published as part of the Landslide Atlas of India by Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre on the basis of satellite data inputs provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

The list includes all 13 districts of Uttarakhand that vary from each other in terms of vulnerability to landslides. While Rudraprayag and Tehri districts are ranked first and second in a list of 147 districts, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar figure at the bottom at 146th and 147th, respectively. The famous Kedarnath temple is located in Rudraprayag. It was the epicentre of a massive natural disaster that killed thousands in June 2013.

Chamoli district, where Joshimath is grappling with a land-subsidence crisis, has been ranked at 19th, Uttarkashi 21st, Pauri 23rd, Dehradun 29th, Bageshwar 50th, Champawat 65th, Nainital 68th, Almora 81st and Pithoragarh 86th.

