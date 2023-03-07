Business highlights

Left Menu

07-03-2023
Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL84 BIZ-NCLT-3RDLD-JAYPEE NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech; relief for more than 20,000 homebuyers New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the Mumbai-based Suraksha group's bid to buy Jaypee Infratech Ltd, a development that comes as a relief for more than 20,000 homebuyers nearly six years after the debt-ridden company entered into the insolvency process.

DCM 20 BIZ-MOODY'S-GROWTH Slowdown in GDP growth late last year temporary: Moody's Analytics New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Moody's Analytics on Tuesday said India's domestic economy, rather than trade, is its primary engine of growth and the slowdown in economic activity late last year will only be temporary.

DCM 32 BIZ-ADANI-DEBT Adani group repays share-backed financing worth Rs 7,374 crore New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Embattled Adani Group on Tuesday said it has repaid share-based financing of Rs 7,374 crore (over USD 900 million) and will prepay all such remaining loans by the end of the month, as it looks to allay concerns over leverage and debt to win over investors.

DCM 48 BIZ-ETHANOL Govt plans to create carryover stock of ethanol for next year on likely rise in E20 fuel demand New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The government is planning to create a carry over stock of ethanol for the next year anticipating a rise in demand for E20 fuel in the country, according to a senior food ministry official.

DCM 28 BIZ-CREDIT CARD Credit card outstanding rises 29.6 pc to reach record high level in Jan New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The credit card outstanding in January rose 29.6 per cent to reach an all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore on back of increased digitisation and rising consumer confidence in the post-Covid period.

DEL67 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 50; silver declines Rs 40 New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Gold price increased by Rs 50 to Rs 56,045 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a rise in the rates of the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

