Left Menu

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their respective destinations around 10 pm on Tuesday after the clearance of the debris, the officials said.PTI CORRTAS 4172022 SRY SRY

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 08-03-2023 11:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 10:59 IST
Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
  • Country:
  • India

The two-way traffic was on Wednesday allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which was hit by a massive landslide in Ramban district the previous day resulting in the death of one person and injuries to six commuters, officials said.

The strategic 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was cleared of the debris by road clearance agencies late Tuesday night after nearly eight hours of hectic efforts.

''After clearing hundreds of stranded vehicles on Tuesday night, fresh light motor vehicles (LMVs) were allowed from both Jammu and Srinagar, while heavy motor vehicles were only allowed from Jammu to Srinagar this morning,'' a traffic department official said on Wednesday. He said the traffic was moving smoothly on the highway when last reports were received.

A crane driver was killed and six members of a family were injured when two vehicles came under the landslide at Seri village near Ramban town around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. The stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their respective destinations around 10 pm on Tuesday after the clearance of the debris, the officials said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023