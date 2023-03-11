Left Menu

Five migrants die as boat sinks in the Aegean -Turkish coastguard

Five migrants died when a dinghy sank off the coast of southwest Turkey on Saturday, the coastguard said, adding that it had rescued 11 people, while Greece said five more migrants from the same wreck were found on a nearby island.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 23:01 IST
Five migrants die as boat sinks in the Aegean -Turkish coastguard

Five migrants died when a dinghy sank off the coast of southwest Turkey on Saturday, the coastguard said, adding that it had rescued 11 people, while Greece said five more migrants from the same wreck were found on a nearby island. Turkey's coastguard said it had arrived at the scene after learning that a boat was taking in water at 6:20 a.m. (0320 GMT). It rescued 11 people, including a child, and brought them to Didim port to hand them off to health personnel.

The Greek coastguard said it was informed by Turkey about those rescued from a "half-sunken dinghy" in Turkish waters. It said five people were found alive on the island of Farmakonisi, some 19 kilometres (12 miles) off the coast of Didim. Those rescued said there were a total of 31 people on the boat, the Greek coastguard added. Both the Turkish and Greek coastguards said search and rescue operations were continuing.

Further west in the Mediterranean, more than 1,300 migrants have been rescued in three separate operations off the southern tip of Italy, the Italian coastguard said on Saturday, two weeks after at least 74 people died when their boat hit rocks near the coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP
Blog

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023