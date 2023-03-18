Left Menu

MP: Three drown, five go missing while crossing Chambal on way to temple in Rajasthan

PTI | Morena | Updated: 18-03-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 19:17 IST
Three persons including a woman drowned and five others went missing while crossing the Chambal river on their way to Rajasthan in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place when a group of 17 devotees from Shivpuri district, heading for a temple in the neighbouring state, was crossing the river on foot through a shallow stretch, said an official.

They slipped and fell into the water but nine of them swam to safety, said inspector Dharmendra Malviya of Tentra police station in Morena district.

Three devotees, however, drowned, while five others went missing, he said.

All the devotees were from Chilwada village of Shivpuri and heading for Kaila Devi Mandir in neighbouring Karauli district of Rajasthan. Police and rescuers from Rajasthan too were looking for the missing persons, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

