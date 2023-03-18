Left Menu

Japanese lunar lander completes all deep space maneuvers ahead of lunar orbital insertion

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-03-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 21:02 IST
Japanese lunar lander completes all deep space maneuvers ahead of lunar orbital insertion
Image Credit: ispace
  • Country:
  • Japan

ispace's HAKUTO-R Mission 1, the first privately-led Japanese mission to land on the lunar surface, has successfully completed all deep space orbital control manoeuvres ahead of lunar orbital insertion (LOI), the Japanese lunar exploration company announced on Saturday.

The lunar lander completed its fourth orbital control maneuver at 08:58 (JST) (5:28 am IST) on March 17, 2023. It was the last orbital control maneuver before LOI maneuvers.

According to ispace, the lander is now in a stable attitude on its trajectory to the Moon and preparations for the first LOI maneuver are already underway. The successful completion of the first LOI maneuver means that the lander will enter the lunar gravity region and orbit around the Earth's only natural satellite.

The HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lander launched on December 11, 2022, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and is expected to land on the lunar surface at the end of April 2023. Subsequent missions are presently under development and are scheduled for launch in 2024 and 2025.

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023