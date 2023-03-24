Left Menu

Foundation stone laid for mega shopping complex in Aizawl

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-03-2023 09:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 09:04 IST
Mizoram's Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia laid the foundation stones for the City Centre shopping complex project at Aizawl's Bara Bazar and a playground at Hlimen.

Laying the foundation stone for the Rs 41.59 core City Centre project on Thursday, Tawnluia said it will not only benefit residents of Aizawl but also the people from the rural areas.

The City Centre is part of the Aizawl Smart City project under the Centre's Smart Cities Mission.

When completed, it will be handed over to the Commerce and Industries Department, said Tawnluia, who also holds the Urban Development portfolio.

The proposed City Centre will have two blocks with a seven-storied building and a five-storied building, Aizawl Smart City Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lalrothanga said.

It will house 1,105 shops, he said.

The playground, to be built at a cost of Rs 6.81 crore, is also part of the smart city project.

Thirty projects are being implemented under the Smart Cities Mission in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, and 10 more are in the pipeline, Tawnluia said.

He exuded hope that the projects, when completed, will change the face of the state capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

