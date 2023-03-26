Maha: Fire erupts in forest area in Thane district; no fatalities
PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out in a forested area on a hill in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, a civic official said.
No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted on Mama Bhanja Hill around 2.30 pm, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the RDMC. The forest department team rushed to the scene and doused the flames within an hour, he said, adding that the extent of damages in the forest area and cause for the blaze are yet be ascertained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra's
- Bhanja Hill
- RDMC
- Avinash Sawant
- Thane
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Occupational hazard: Women breaking Bhilawa in Maharashtra's Washim getting wounds on skin
Karnataka CM condemns Maharashtra's announcement of health insurance for border villages
SC refuses to hear plea challenging renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad
SC declines to entertain plea challenging renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad
Two arrested for gang-raping woman in Maharashtra's Virar