Punjab minister lays foundation stone for Rs 60 cr skywalk project for Shaheedan gurdwara in Amritsar

Punjab minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar laid the foundation stone for a Rs 60 crore skywalk project on Sunday which after completion will provide relief to devotees visiting Shaheedan Sahib gurdwara here.

At present, devotees have to cross the busy road to go to the Gurdwara that not only causes inconvenience but also traffic jams.

The project includes multiple foot over bridges and sky walk plaza in front of the gurdwara and suitable crossing facility for pedestrians as well as pick up points, he said.

The plaza will have a cluster of entry and exit points through stairs, escalators, lifts for ease of pedestrian movement, the minister said. He said this project will ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said provision for facilities like toilets for pilgrims, a tourist information centre and police post in the skywalk project will ensure safety and convenience for the congregation. He said the length of this skywalk from Ramsar Gurdwara to Chatiwind Chowk will be 460 metres and this project will be completed within one-and-a-half years.

The daily footfall to the gurdwara is 60,000 and devotees have to cross the busy road to pay obeisance in the Sikh shrine. With the completion of this project, the problem of traffic congestion will also be resolved.

