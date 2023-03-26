Left Menu

Punjab minister lays foundation stone for Rs 60 cr skywalk project for Shaheedan gurdwara in Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 26-03-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 20:50 IST
Punjab minister lays foundation stone for Rs 60 cr skywalk project for Shaheedan gurdwara in Amritsar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar laid the foundation stone for a Rs 60 crore skywalk project on Sunday which after completion will provide relief to devotees visiting Shaheedan Sahib gurdwara here.

At present, devotees have to cross the busy road to go to the Gurdwara that not only causes inconvenience but also traffic jams.

The project includes multiple foot over bridges and sky walk plaza in front of the gurdwara and suitable crossing facility for pedestrians as well as pick up points, he said.

The plaza will have a cluster of entry and exit points through stairs, escalators, lifts for ease of pedestrian movement, the minister said. He said this project will ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said provision for facilities like toilets for pilgrims, a tourist information centre and police post in the skywalk project will ensure safety and convenience for the congregation. He said the length of this skywalk from Ramsar Gurdwara to Chatiwind Chowk will be 460 metres and this project will be completed within one-and-a-half years.

The daily footfall to the gurdwara is 60,000 and devotees have to cross the busy road to pay obeisance in the Sikh shrine. With the completion of this project, the problem of traffic congestion will also be resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
4
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023