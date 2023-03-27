Left Menu

MP: Woman jumps into well with 4 children; three die but she saves herself and eldest daughter

PTI | Burhanpur | Updated: 27-03-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 00:11 IST
MP: Woman jumps into well with 4 children; three die but she saves herself and eldest daughter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman on Sunday pushed her four children into a well before jumping herself in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

However, after falling into the water she feared for her life and grabbed a rope hanging into the well to climb up to safety with her eldest daughter, leaving behind her three children, including an 18-month-old son, and two daughters aged three and five respectively, to die.

The incident occurred in Baldi village, about 60 km from the Burhanpur district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar told PTI.

The woman, identified as Pramila Bhilala, took the extreme step after she fought with her husband Ramesh, he said.

The three bodies have been retrieved from the well, located close to the house of Pramila, and sent for postmortem, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered.

Police said the condition of Pramila and her seven-year-old daughter is fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
4
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023