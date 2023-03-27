Left Menu

Besides welfare measures, development, massive temples being constructed: AP Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 09:39 IST
In addition to welfare measures and development work in villages, temples are being built on a massive scale to fulfill the wishes and desires of the faithful, an Andhra Pradesh Minister has said. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy made these remarks while laying the foundation for Sri Radhakrishna Mandir at Mohammadapuram village of Podalakuru mandalam in Nellore district, which is being built with the funds provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Sri Vani Trust.

''Whichever village desires a temple there Samarasata Seva Foundation will plan to build new temples with funds from TTD's Sri Vani Trust,'' said Reddy in a statement on Sunday night.

He said construction of 28 temples have been sanctioned in Sarvepalli constituency with cooperation from TTD, official custodian of the Tirupati Lord Venkateswara temple, until now.

At Rs 10 lakh funds for each temple in this constituency, he said Rs 2.8 crore has been sanctioned while Rs 90 lakh for nine more temples in Podalakuru.

Reddy said these temples are being built to safeguard the culture and tradition and effuse spirituality, adding that a goal has been set to build 50 temples in Sarvepalli constituency limits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

