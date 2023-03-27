Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno National Park

Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on Monday at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP), a top forest department official said.

The more than four-and-a-half years old female cheetah was among the eight cheetahs translocated from Namibia and housed in the KNP in Sheopur district since September 17.

''Cheetah Sasha passed away due to a kidney problem as her creatinine level was very high,'' Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife) JS Chauhan told PTI.

The feline was not keeping well since her arrival more than 6 month ago and was recently taken back to a quarantine enclosure at the KNP for treatment, he said.

Sasha's creatinine level was above 400 (an indicator of poor kidney function) which resulted in her death, Chauhan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)