Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno National Park
- Country:
- India
Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on Monday at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP), a top forest department official said.
The more than four-and-a-half years old female cheetah was among the eight cheetahs translocated from Namibia and housed in the KNP in Sheopur district since September 17.
''Cheetah Sasha passed away due to a kidney problem as her creatinine level was very high,'' Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife) JS Chauhan told PTI.
The feline was not keeping well since her arrival more than 6 month ago and was recently taken back to a quarantine enclosure at the KNP for treatment, he said.
Sasha's creatinine level was above 400 (an indicator of poor kidney function) which resulted in her death, Chauhan added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cheetah Sasha
- Kuno National Park
- Madhya Pradesh's
- Sheopur
- Namibian
- Sasha
- Namibia
- Chauhan
ALSO READ
MP: Namibian cheetas make their first hunt in Kuno park
With cheetahs in MP's Kuno National Park, job opportunities in Sheopur to grow: CM Chouhan
Two more Namibian cheetahs released into wild at MP’s Kuno National Park
Namibian cheetah Sasha has died in Kuno National Park due to kidney-related problem: Top forest official.