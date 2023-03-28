Spokane to host BWF World Junior Championships

Left Menu

28-03-2023
The city of Spokane in the USA will host the World Junior Championships from September 24 to October 8 this year, Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday.

The event was originally awarded to Honolulu in Hawaii.

''I'm delighted that Spokane will host the BWF World Junior Championships 2023,'' said BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer in a statement.

''As an important economic, cultural and tourist centre, Spokane has several attractions, and I'm sure visiting teams will be thrilled with the opportunity to explore the city when they arrive for the championships.'' This is the first time that the USA will host the BWF World Junior Championships.

''The USA has long been a priority market for BWF in terms of building up badminton's profile,'' Hoyer said.

''The hosting of the BWF World Junior Championships marks an important step in this direction, for it will expose local audiences to a very high standard of badminton, besides leaving a legacy that USA Badminton can build on.'' The BWF World Junior Championships has cris-crossed the globe since being instituted in 1992. It's 22 previous editions have been hosted in 21 different cities and by all five Continental Confederations.

Pan Am has previously hosted four editions – in 2004 (Richmond, Canada); 2010 (Guadalajara, Mexico); 2015 (Lima, Peru), and 2018 (Markham, Canada). Badminton Association of India had earlier bid for the BWW World Junior Championships after the USA backed out from hosting the event in Hawaii.

