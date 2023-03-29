Left Menu

Thunderstorm, rain lash Delhi

Light rain, coupled with a thunderstorm, lashed the national capital on Wednesday evening under the influence of western disturbance affecting northwest India, Met officials said.Winds gusting up to 57 kilometres per hour barrelled through the city.The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhis primary weather station, logged 8.8 mm of rainfall between 530 pm and 830 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 22:57 IST
Thunderstorm, rain lash Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Light rain, coupled with a thunderstorm, lashed the national capital on Wednesday evening under the influence of western disturbance affecting northwest India, Met officials said.

Winds gusting up to 57 kilometres per hour barrelled through the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged 8.8 mm of rainfall between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm. The IMD had earlier predicted a spell of rain and cloudy weather starting Wednesday night under the influence of the fresh western disturbance.

''There is enough moisture available in northwest India due to the western disturbance and the temperatures have also risen over the last few days. So, the conditions are conducive for such activity,'' Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius. Cloudy weather, light rain and thunderstorms are predicted over the next three to four days with peak activity likely on Friday.

The maximum temperature is predicted to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Back-to-back western disturbances over northwest India led to rain and hail in several parts of the region, including the national capital, last week.

Delhi recorded 12.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, which is the maximum precipitation in a day in March in three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Poverty, informality and child labour expected to increase without urgent support after Türkiye and Syria earthquakes

Poverty, informality and child labour expected to increase without urgent su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023