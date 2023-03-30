Ivory Coast PM: Need to strengthen cooperation between Asia, Africa

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi said on Thursday that cooperation between Asia and Africa needed to be strengthened for their mutual benefit.

It is also time for Africa to have its rightful place in the global governance system, both in the United Nations and Group of 20, Achi said at the Boao forum in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.

