Left Menu

Sprawling aftermath of head-on collision between two galaxies

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-03-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 17:27 IST
Sprawling aftermath of head-on collision between two galaxies
Image Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA

This dazzling image of a galaxy pair, UGC 12914 and UGC 12915, was captured by the Gemini North Telescope, one of two identical 8.1-meter telescopes that make up the International Gemini Observatory, operated by NSF's National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab).

Nicknamed the Taffy Galaxies, this galactic pair is located about 180 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Pegasus.

Galaxy collisions are among the most transformative events and they play a significant role in driving the evolution of the universe. When galaxies collide, they bring together vast amounts of gas, dust, and stars, which mix and mingle in a highly dynamic process, which can result in the formation of molecular clouds, which are dense concentrations of gas and dust that provide the perfect environment for star formation.

However, when UGC 12914 (left) and UGC 12915 (right) collided head-on around 25-30 million years ago, a distinct structure was formed - a massive bridge of highly turbulent gas devoid of significant star formation spanning the two galaxies.

When the two galaxies collided, their galactic disks and gaseous components smashed right into each other, resulting in a massive injection of energy into the gas. This caused the gas to become highly turbulent. As the pair emerged from their collision, high-velocity gas was pulled from each galaxy, creating a massive gas bridge between them. The turbulence of the stellar material throughout the bridge is now prohibiting the collection and compression of gas that are required to form new stars, according to NOIRLab's press release.

Located atop Hawaii‘s Maunakea, the Gemini North telescope is designed to capture high-resolution images and spectra of celestial objects in the northern hemisphere. Its twin, Gemini South, is located on a mountain in the Chilean Andes called Cerro Pachón.

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023