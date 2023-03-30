AVPN’s APAC Sustainability Seed Fund awards USD 3 mn grant to 13 innovators

Asia's leading social investors' network Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) on Thursday announced USD 3 million in grants to 13 sustainability innovators working to combat climate change through technology innovation.

The grant is provided by the APAC Sustainability Seed Fund, which is supported by Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

''AVPN's APAC Sustainability Seed Fund awards grants totalling USD 3 million to 13 sustainability innovators,'' an official statement said.

The 13 NGOs selected for the grand are Alam Sehat Lestari, Azure Alliance, Border Green Energy Team Foundation, Coalition for Our Common Future, Engineering Good, Gujarat Mahila Housing Sewa Trust, Institute for Global Environmental Strategies, Ocean Recovery Alliance, TGECA, Uncharted Waters ltd, Villgro Innovation Foundation, Water Stewardship Asia Pacific and Yayasan Solar Chapter Indonesia.

The Asia-Pacific region, especially its low-lying and small island countries, is extremely vulnerable to the disastrous impacts of climate change, such as extreme precipitation events, heat waves, rising sea levels and loss of biodiversity.

The APAC Sustainability Seed Fund was set up by AVPN to support the most innovative tech-driven solutions to combat climate change and drive sustainability in the region.

