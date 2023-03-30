Left Menu

AVPN’s APAC Sustainability Seed Fund awards USD 3 mn grant to 13 innovators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:02 IST
AVPN’s APAC Sustainability Seed Fund awards USD 3 mn grant to 13 innovators

Asia's leading social investors' network Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) on Thursday announced USD 3 million in grants to 13 sustainability innovators working to combat climate change through technology innovation.

The grant is provided by the APAC Sustainability Seed Fund, which is supported by Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

''AVPN's APAC Sustainability Seed Fund awards grants totalling USD 3 million to 13 sustainability innovators,'' an official statement said.

The 13 NGOs selected for the grand are Alam Sehat Lestari, Azure Alliance, Border Green Energy Team Foundation, Coalition for Our Common Future, Engineering Good, Gujarat Mahila Housing Sewa Trust, Institute for Global Environmental Strategies, Ocean Recovery Alliance, TGECA, Uncharted Waters ltd, Villgro Innovation Foundation, Water Stewardship Asia Pacific and Yayasan Solar Chapter Indonesia.

The Asia-Pacific region, especially its low-lying and small island countries, is extremely vulnerable to the disastrous impacts of climate change, such as extreme precipitation events, heat waves, rising sea levels and loss of biodiversity.

The APAC Sustainability Seed Fund was set up by AVPN to support the most innovative tech-driven solutions to combat climate change and drive sustainability in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023