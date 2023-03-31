Left Menu

Rains cool northern plains

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:56 IST
Rains cool northern plains
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday, leading to a drop in the temperature. The Meteorological Department here said Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Rupnagar, Mohali among other places in Punjab received showers while Ambala, Hisar, Panchkula, Karnal, Narnaul were among the places in Haryana that received rain.

Chandigarh too received heavy rains.

The fresh spell of rain has come at a time when the wheat crop is almost ready for harvesting with growers fearing that it would cause adverse impact on the yield of the crop.

Earlier this month too, rains accompanied by hail and high velocity winds had lashed several parts of the two neighbouring states.

The respective state governments have already ordered special 'girdwarai' (field inspection) for the assessment of crop loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

