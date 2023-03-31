Left Menu

Mild snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti, rain lashes several parts of Himachal; 11 roads closed

Himachal Pradeshs Lahaul and Spiti district witnessed mild snowfall while light-to-moderate rain lashed several parts of the state following which 11 roads were closed for vehicular traffic, officials said on Friday.A day earlier, the MeT office here issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall, lightning, thunderstorms and hailstorms at isolated places in the mid and low hills on Friday.

Mild snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti, rain lashes several parts of Himachal; 11 roads closed
Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district witnessed mild snowfall while light-to-moderate rain lashed several parts of the state following which 11 roads were closed for vehicular traffic, officials said on Friday.

A day earlier, the MeT office here issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall, lightning, thunderstorms and hailstorms at isolated places in the mid and low hills on Friday. It had also cautioned against damage to standing crops and advised use of anti-hail nets or installation of anti-hail guns to save apple crop. On Friday, the MeT office issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning on April 1 and 3-4 as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of April 2.

It has also predicted light rain and snow in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kangra and Shimla districts and light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the remaining districts over the next few hours. Since Thursday night, Rajgarh recorded 26 mm rainfall -- the highest in the state -- followed by Sangarh 22 mm, Jhandutta 20 mm, Chauri and Renuka 16 mm, Nurpur 15 mm, Kangra 14 mm, Gharmoor 13 mm, Chopal 12.5 mm and 11 mm each in Jatton Barrage, Hamirpur, Naina Devi and Dharampur.

Kheri, Dharamshala, Shimla, Poanta Sahib and Dhaulakuan recorded 10 mm rainfall each, Solan 8.5 mm, Una and Dalhousie 8 mm each, Kufri 7.2 mm and Bilaspur, Nahan and Berthin 7 mm each. As many as 11 roads including two national highways -- Gramphu to losar (NH-505) and Darcha to Sarchu (NH-3) -- were closed for vehicular traffic while 198 transformers are disrupted in the state. The state's rain deficit from March 1-30 was at 44 per cent.

