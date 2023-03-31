Lack of space turns Jammu into one big parking bay

Lack of urban planning and an apathetic attitude towards law among drivers has made Jammu into a one big parking lot with vehicles parked everywhere and intractable traffic jams the order of the day.

''The majority of roads have been turned into parking places in Jammu due to lack of parking lots. The Old city is facing the worst situation. Traffic jams are a common sight due to the wrong parking,'' Arvind Koul, a businessman, told PTI.

Poor urban planning too has its share in making commuting in the city difficult.

''Due to carving of footpaths on the majority of roads, space has further shrunk adding to the traffic chaos,'' Koul said.

Authorities in their turn blame the people, who they say have scant regard for traffic rules, with the Jammu Mayor assuring that the city municipal corporation is planning for more parking facilities for the people.

Situation tends to go worse in the old city areas, particularly, in Dogra Hall, Jain Bazar, Raj Tilak road, Parade, Link Road, Purani Mandi, Janipur, Sarwal, new-plot and other adjoining old city roads, where honking and screeching vehicles have become part of a daily routine.

''It is very tough to walk on the roads in the Old city. Going to that part of the city is a torture. Traffic police and JMC have failed to take any measures to save pedestrians from such harassment,'' Nidhi, a housewife, said.

For Ankush Sharma, a businessman from Dogra Hall, the city's traffic woes are a result of wrong parking, narrow roads, and illegal encroachment by vendors. He also attributed jams to rash driving by matador drivers and indiscriminate parking by them in absence of designated stops.

''There have also been instances when some drivers violated red signals even in presence of traffic cops, who just stood there,'' he said.

Another businessman, Vikas Raina, called on authorities to widen the roads, build more flyovers, and rid public spaces of encroachment if they want to see city roads unclogged.

He also advocated for making proper parking spaces near shopping complexes and at markets.

The multi-level parking lots at Kachi Chawni and City Chowk, which are fully functional, are still underused as people prefer to park their vehicles at random spaces.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Traffic, City, Raj Paul Singh, police have begun a strict crackdown against such violators by slapping them with fines, the number of which has already crossed more than half of what it was last year.

''The outcome clearly shows results. Last year there were 34,518 wrong parking challans in all. And this year, up to March 28, it is 20,350,'' ASP said.

''We are trying our best to smoothen the traffic system in Jammu, still we are facing a lot of hindrances due to the ignorance of law among the general public,'' he said.

Singh also spoke about a new traffic surveillance tool which has been proving of help in reining in violators.

''Recently launched Intelligence Traffic Management Surveillance System (IIMSS) at present plays an important role in stopping wrong parking, rash driving, seat belt or helmet gives the scientific evidence of the wrong action of vehicle owners and attracts online challan,'' the ASP said.

