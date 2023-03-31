Left Menu

Rickshaw puller dies in northeast Delhi after bricks fall on him

A 60-year-old rickshaw puller has died after some bricks fell on him following heavy rain and a storm in northeast Delhis Dayalpur area, police said on Friday. He was sitting on his rickshaw when the bricks fell.Heavy rain and storms are being blamed for the collapse.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old rickshaw puller has died after some bricks fell on him following heavy rain and a storm in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Friday. A PCR call was received at 8.20 pm on Thursday about the incident. It was found that Kishan Lal, a resident of Nehru Vihar, had died after some bricks fell on him from a newly-constructed base for a water tank at B-block in the same locality, a senior police officer said. He was sitting on his rickshaw when the bricks fell.

Heavy rain and storms are being blamed for the collapse. The owner of house Ibrahim has been apprehended, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

