SP-RLD alliance opportunistic, anarchist: Yogi Adityanath

People have a positive feeling about India now, he said.Six years ago the journey from Meerut to Delhi was covered in four hours, today it takes 45 minutes.

Updated: 05-05-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday termed SP-RLD alliance ''opportunistic and anarchist'' alleging the two parties are finding themselves in trouble with lawbreakers in the state on a tight leash.

The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal are contesting the UP urban local body polls in alliance. They had fought the 2022 UP assembly polls too as allies.

Addressing a rally in Meerut ahead of the second round of civic polls to be held on May 11, Adityanath said, ''SP-(Rashtriya) Lok Dal alliance is opportunistic and anarchist. They are having problems now that we are restoring order and ending chaos.'' He said UP has taken a great leap in establishing a new identity for itself with development.

''Before 2014 the perception of the world was different for India but now it has changed. People have a positive feeling about India now,'' he said.

''Six years ago the journey from Meerut to Delhi was covered in four hours, today it takes 45 minutes. Rapid Rail is going to start from Delhi to Meerut next month. This will make travelling easier,'' he said.

''The distance from Meerut to Prayagraj is covered in 16 hours but in two years you will reach in six hours by Ganga Expressway,'' Adityanath said. ''The identity of UP is being made on the basis of good governance, positive thinking of development and nationalism. There is no place for curfew in UP now. Kanwar Yatra is becoming the identity of UP,'' he said, adding that before 2017 the state was known as ''Danga Pradesh.''

