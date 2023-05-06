Left Menu

Border Roads Organisation conference discusses use of new tech at Pune conference

Director-General Border Roads DGBR Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry presided over the conference which discussed key issues focusing on the use of new technology, incorporation of environment-friendly construction practices, road safety aspects etc, a release said.As part of the equipment management, the BRO provided a platform for major firms to showcase their equipment and 79 equipment stalls were on display at BRO School and Centre in Pune.

The annual 'Chief Engineers and Equipment Management Conference' was attended by BRO chief engineers from 18 projects from border states and UTs and senior officers from Seema Sadak Bhawan. Image Credit: Twitter(@BROindia)
A conference organised by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) here in Maharashtra on Saturday discussed key issues including the use of new technology.

The annual 'Chief Engineers and Equipment Management Conference' was attended by BRO chief engineers from 18 projects from border states and UTs and senior officers from Seema Sadak Bhawan. Director-General Border Roads (DGBR) Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry presided over the conference which discussed key issues focusing on the use of new technology, incorporation of environment-friendly construction practices, road safety aspects etc, a release said.

As part of the equipment management, the BRO provided a platform for major firms to showcase their equipment and 79 equipment stalls were on display at BRO School and Centre in Pune. The DGBR appealed to major equipment firms to provide BRO tailormade solutions for engineering problems as BRO works in difficult terrains and altitudes.

