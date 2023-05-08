Left Menu

Simulation reveals light-bending moves of black holes | Watch video

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-05-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 19:02 IST
Simulation reveals light-bending moves of black holes | Watch video
Image Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Jeremy Schnittman and Brian P. Powell

Black holes are among the most enigmatic and awe-inspiring objects in the cosmos, possessing such intense gravitational fields that nothing, not even light, can escape their grasp beyond a certain point called the event horizon.

This captivating NASA visualization showcases the intricate light-bending moves performed by a pair of orbiting supermassive black holes. These colossal cosmic entities, each boasting a mass millions of times that of our Sun, engage in an enchanting pas de deux, dramatically distorting and redirecting the light emanating from their surrounding maelstroms of hot gas known as accretion disks.

When observed from near the orbital plane, the accretion disks adopt a characteristic double-humped appearance. However, as one black hole traverses in front of the other, the gravitational influence of the foreground black hole transforms it into a swiftly changing sequence of arcs. These captivating distortions unfold as light from both accretion disks navigates the intricate fabric of space and time and time near the black holes.

"We're seeing two supermassive black holes, a larger one with 200 million solar masses and a smaller companion weighing half as much. These are the kinds of black hole binary systems where we think both members could maintain accretion disks lasting millions of years," said Jeremy Schnittman, an astrophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who created the visualization.

Video Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Jeremy Schnittman and Brian P. Powell

The enthralling visualization not only showcases the mesmerizing light-bending effects but also incorporates other intricate details to enhance our understanding of these cosmic marvels.

The accretion disks sport different colors, red and blue, to facilitate the tracking of the light sources. According to NASA, this color choice not only aids in visualization but also mirrors reality. Hotter gas emits light closer to the blue end of the spectrum, and material orbiting smaller black holes experiences stronger gravitational effects, resulting in higher temperatures. For such supermassive black holes, both accretion disks would emit most of their light in the ultraviolet (UV) range, with the blue disk exhibiting a slightly higher temperature.

When viewed nearly edgewise, the accretion disks exhibit more brightness on one side. This distortion is a result of the gravitational influence exerted by the black holes, which alters the paths of light emitted from different regions of the disks.

The NASA simulation also depicts a subtler phenomenon known as relativistic aberration. As the black holes approach the viewer, they appear smaller in size, but as they move away, they seem larger.

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023