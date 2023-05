NCLT withholds merger of Embassy group firms with Indiabulls Real Estate; shares of IBREL tumbles 20 pc

The National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh bench, has withheld the merger of realty firm Embassy Group's certain residential and commercial projects with Indiabulls Real Estate, a development that resulted in a steep 20 per cent fall in the shares of the Indiabulls group firm.

Mumbai-based Indiabulls Real Estate (IBREL) said it will decide on the next course of action after reading the full judgement and will explore all options, including filing an appeal against the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) before the appellate tribunal.

In August 2020, Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group entered into a definitive agreement to merge its certain residential and commercial projects with IBREL through a cashless scheme of amalgamation. Embassy Group will become the promoter of the merged entity.

Through a regulatory filing, IBREL informed that ''the sanction to the merger of NAM Estates Pvt Ltd (NAM Estates) and Embassy One Commercial Property Developments Pvt Ltd (Embassy One) into IBREL has been withheld by the National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench''.

Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate tanked 19.98 per cent to settle at Rs 55.34 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it fell sharply by 20 per cent to finish at Rs 55.40 per piece -- its lower circuit limit.

The company's market valuation fell Rs 748.59 crore to Rs 2,997.63 crore.

IBREL said the merger scheme has already been sanctioned by the NCLT, Bengaluru Bench, which has jurisdiction over NAM Estates and Embassy One, on April 22, 2022. ''However, the NCLT, Chandigarh Bench, which has jurisdiction over IBREL, had earlier raised certain concerns based on the objections cited by the Income Tax department to the merger.

''IBREL strongly believes that these objections and concerns were unfounded, unjustified and do not impact the merger in a significant manner and had accordingly addressed the same before the NCLT,'' the company said in the filing.

IBREL said it will await the detailed order to further evaluate the next steps and shall explore all options, including filing an appeal against the order of the NCLT, Chandigarh Bench, before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) at the earliest.

Embassy Group Chairman Jitu Virwani expressed his disappointment at the decision. ''We have provided all the necessary details and clarifications sought by the NCLT regarding the details of NAM Estates and Embassy One and have also meticulously addressed the objections cited by the Income Tax department, including giving an undertaking that any past tax issues will be borne by Embassy Group and not by the public shareholders of IBREL,'' Virwani said.

However, he said, the NCLT has taken the extreme step of not approving the merger.

''This development is especially surprising, given that the merger already stands sanctioned by the NCLT, Bengaluru Bench, which has jurisdiction over NAM Estates and Embassy One and that other regulators, such as CCI, BSE, NSE, Regional Director and Official Liquidator have also approved the scheme,'' he said.

IBREL in the regulatory filing said the merger has already received overwhelming support from 99.9987 per cent of its shareholders who voted on the same and has also received approval from other regulators. ''IBREL's board shall be meeting over the next day to chalk out its plan and strategy to move forward and shall communicate the same to all its stakeholders,'' the filing said.

In February 2021, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the proposed merger of Embassy Group firms -- NAM Estates Pvt Ltd and Embassy One Commercial Property Developments Pvt Ltd -- with IBREL. At present, Embassy Group has around 14 per cent stake in IBREL and the same will increase to 45 per cent after the merger of assets of these two companies.

Post-merger, the combined entity will have 80.8 million square feet of launched and planned development potential. The merged entity will have about 30 projects.

Under the terms of the agreement, IBREL's shares are valued at Rs 92.5 per share.

IBREL has a land bank of 3,280 acre, near major metropolitan cities. It has a presence in six cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Jodhpur, Vadodara, Vizag and Indore.

