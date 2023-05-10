Maha: Couple injured in blaze at eatery in Thane

A husband-wife duo received burn injuries in a fire caused due to leakage of gas in their eatery in Rabodi area of Thane city in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred around 5:45 pm in the eatery operated from the ground floor of a seven-storey building. Fire Brigade personnel put out flames within 45 minutes. The duo was hospitalised, the civic officials said.

