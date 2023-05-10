Left Menu

Maha: Couple injured in blaze at eatery in Thane

A husband-wife duo received burn injuries in a fire caused due to leakage of gas in their eatery in Rabodi area of Thane city in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said. Fire Brigade personnel put out flames within 45 minutes. The duo was hospitalised, the civic officials said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-05-2023 01:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 01:10 IST
A husband-wife duo received burn injuries in a fire caused due to leakage of gas in their eatery in Rabodi area of Thane city in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred around 5:45 pm in the eatery operated from the ground floor of a seven-storey building. Fire Brigade personnel put out flames within 45 minutes. The duo was hospitalised, the civic officials said.

