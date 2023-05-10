AIIA and CCRAS hold interactive meet on Research and Education in Ayush

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) jointly organised an Interactive meet for Research and Education in Ayush with focus on R& D, Education and capacity building today at New Delhi.

The objective of the interactive meet was to brainstorm and set goals to capitalize on the expertise and experience of the Chairs in academic and research avenues. The participants discussed the research education ecosystem in Ayush Colleges, in both graduation and post-graduation levels. The meeting was focussed on Research & Development, Education & capacity building in the Ayush sector. All the Directors presented their success stories.

On this occasion, Vd. Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary Ministry of Ayush, said “Today we all have gathered here to brainstorm that how can we collectively use the expertise knowledge of the distinguished chair and set up the goal for future. Pandemic was the opportunity for Ayush to develop their science and Ayush did it by developing Ayush 64, etc.”.

Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said “This meeting will help researchers to get the insights from Ayush Distinguished Chairs and know their experience in their field. Initiative like today’s was the need of hour. The Ministry of Ayush is working to promote Ayush’s patents and researches”.

Welcoming everyone Prof. Tanuja Nesari, Director AIIA said, “It is a historic movement when Administrators, Policy makers, Education experts, Researchers and distinguished Scientists have come under one platform. This platform gives us an opportunity to create evidence-based Ayurveda creating disciplinary model and integration.

Prof. Vd Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General CCRAS, said “When we compare Ayush with Chinese alternative method of treatment, it has much more potential to go high. During COVID time Ayush system has registered more clinical studies, in comparison to Chinese system of medicines. It is high time to give much priority to research,”.

The meeting was attended by Heads of all Ayush National Institutions, Research, Councils and advisors of MoA, Chairman of NCSIM Vaidya Jayant Deopujari and NCH Dr. Anil Khurana including five newly- distinguished appointed scientists Ayush Distinguished Scientist Chairs Dr. Nandini K. Kumar (Interdisciplinary Clinical Research), Dr. Arvind Chopra, (Public health and Epidemiology), Dr. Sharmila Shekhar Mande (Ayurveda Biology and Basic Sciences), Dr. Madhu Dikshit (Pharmaceutical Drug Development) and Dr. B.N. Gangadhar (Consciousness and Cognitive Sciences). The meeting took place in the august presence of Sec ministry of Ayush Vd Rajesh Kotecha, Special secretary P.K. Pathak and Prof (Dr) Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA, Prof. (Vd.) Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General (CCRAS) MDNIY Director Dr. Ishwar V. Basavaraddi and Prof. Bhushan Patwardhan, National Ayush Chairs, Directors of National institute, and research councils.

