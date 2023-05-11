Left Menu

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 4,400 cr in Gujarat on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Friday to launch projects worth nearly Rs 4,400 crore and also allot houses built under the central governments housing scheme to 19,000 beneficiaries.A statement said he will attend the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan in Gandhinagar and visit GIFT City as well.During the programme in Gandhinagar, it added, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 2,450 cr.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Friday to launch projects worth nearly Rs 4,400 crore and also allot houses built under the central government's housing scheme to 19,000 beneficiaries.

A statement said he will attend the 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan' in Gandhinagar and visit GIFT City as well.

During the programme in Gandhinagar, it added, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 2,450 cr. These include projects of Urban Development Department, Water Supply Department, Road and Transport Department and Mines and Minerals Department.

He will hand over keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (rural and urban) scheme during the programme. The total outlay of these projects is around Rs 1,950 crore, the statement said.

During his visit to Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), he will review the status of various ongoing projects there and also have an interaction with GIFT IFSC to understand their experience and future plans, it said.

The 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan' is the 29th biennial conference of the All India Primary Teachers' Federation. The theme of this conference is 'Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education'.

