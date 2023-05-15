Gurugram: District authorities ask residents of Chintels Paradiso society to vacate towers E, F

Left Menu

District authorities on Monday issued a notice asking residents to vacate Towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso Society here within 15 days, months after the two towers were declared unsafe.District Magistrate and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the order under sections of the disaster management act and section 144 prohibiting the gathering of four or more people in a specified area of CrPc.In his order, Yadav mentioned that a structural audit report submitted on January 29 by a team of IIT Delhi had declared Towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso as unsafe.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:29 IST
District authorities on Monday issued a notice asking residents to vacate Towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso Society here within 15 days, months after the two towers were declared unsafe.

District Magistrate and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the order under sections of the disaster management act and section 144 (prohibiting the gathering of four or more people in a specified area) of CrPc.

In his order, Yadav mentioned that a structural audit report submitted on January 29 by a team of IIT Delhi had declared Towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso as unsafe. On the basis of the report the developer was directed to vacate the flats, it said.

The two towers of the society, where two persons died last year after Tower D partially collapsed, were declared unsafe by the authorities in February.

IIT-Delhi had earlier declared Tower D unsafe in its investigation report released in November 2022, whose valuation report was shared with the residents of the tower and the developer for the settlement-related process.

On April 28, the developer through an email informed the administration that some of the flats owners despite repeated requests have not vacated the flats.

District town planner (enforcement) Manish Yadav has been appointed nodal officer for executing the order and getting flats vacated under his supervision. This is the fourth time Yadav has ordered vacating of the flats after the IIT Delhi structural audit report declared the towers unfit for habitation.

"In view of the safety of the residents an order has been issued under sections of the disaster management act and section 144 of CrPc," Yadav said.

"If anyone is found guilty of disobeying the issued orders, action will be taken under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other applicable legal provisions," he said.

