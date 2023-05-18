Urban Cosmopolitan Lifestyle with Gated Community Living: The most favourable feature preferred by young millennials

Nyati County is a landmark project by Nyati Group located in South Pune amidst hills and greens, where stylish state-of-the-art homes have been knit together into an elite neighbourhood of gated communities. Spread over 210 acres, this unique township integrates ultra-modern, futuristic residences with retail, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, education, and healthcare. In addition to the fine residential apartments, Nyati County hosts the renowned Corinthians Resort and Club – A 7-star rated property by Nyati Group. Surrounded by more than 20 schools and pre-schools within a radius of 3kms such as Delhi Public School, Dhruv Global School, Crimson Anisha Global School, and many more.

Greater living standards have fuelled a strong desire for larger homes, best-in-class social infrastructure, and better living environments without sacrificing safety and security. Outdoor amenities such as parks and jogging/walking tracks ensure that children do not have to go out for their recreation and seniors can take a morning stroll within a secure perimeter. Today, many believe that investing in a gated community is a wise decision because they offer a higher resale value and the promise of a better lifestyle.

It goes without saying that a parent-kid relationship is the most beautiful aspect of human lives that forms the basis for the development of society. Given that, with the rapid advancement in the ways this foundational relationship is evolving, there is a need for a solid support system and a conducive environment for this relationship to grow. In addition, with increasing urbanisation and growing nuclear families with working parents, there is a need for a space that provides safety and security to the children while parents are at work and at the same time, exposes kids to several sports and co-curricular activities. This need of the hour has also been addressed well by Nyati Group and Nyati County is the perfect example for such a community living.

Mr. Harish Shroff, Director (Marketing, Sales and Business Development) at Nyati Group said, ''Ease of living is one of the top reasons for a surge in the demand for gated communities and townships. These are apartment complexes that come with several amenities such as stylish and well-equipped clubhouse, well-equipped leisure zones including children's play area, jogging track amidst lush green gardens, swimming pool, skating rink, cricket pitch, etc; Nyati County can be termed as a mini-city in itself. Nyati County provides the best-in-the-class amenities, social infrastructure, and gated community living, along with utility provisions such as grocery shops, hospitals, educational institutes, commercial areas, recreational spaces, and transport modes.'' A recent report stated that the demand for gated communities in India will surge by 2.5 times to reach $500 billion, and nearly 24 million households will reside in these kinds of communities across India by 2026. The gated communities comprise just 32 percent of the population in India's top 50 cities, but account for 45 percent of overall spending, as per the report. The consumption is expected to increase as these communities are likely to host 24 million households by 2026, a 50 percent increase over the current 16 million households.

With the inclusion of world-class facilities to address core necessities, Nyati County projects are designed to provide holistic living. Some of the key features on which Nyati Group's projects are based are: 1. Offers world-class connectivity, social infrastructure and facilities 2. Enhances the process of learning and development 3. Providing an urban-cosmopolitan lifestyle 4. Meeting more than the customer's expectations and delivering state-of-the-art projects 5. Constant innovation and uncompromising quality 6. Upgrade in the standard of living with value for money With 26 years of successful operations, Nyati Group has created strong benchmarks across various business verticals such as Real Estate, Engineering & Construction, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Nyati Foundation. Creating quality Real Estate spaces that have set the benchmark higher has been a constant promise that Nyati Group has lived up to. Thousands of anxious home seekers have sought us in their quest for quality and we have never disappointed them. Nyati Group has come a long way on the strength of impeccable quality, quick speed, and cutting-edge efficiency. We have not only delivered homes to 11000 plus happy families but also created holistic ecosystems and developed various areas of Pune city.

NYATI EXUBERANCE Nyati Exuberance - MahaRERA Registration No. Phase-I (C1, C2) P52100027031 Site Address: Off NIBM Road, Behind The Corinthians Club, On The Country Club Road, Opp Nyati Erica, Undri, Pune - 411060 Media Contact: Nyati Builders +91-8928000666 marketing@nyatigroup.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080093/Nyati_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)