CCI notifies setting up of three regional offices

The Competition Commission of India CCI has notified setting up of its regional offices in Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai.The regional offices will help the regulator in creating more awareness about competition law as well as provide easier access to people.The watchdog keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors in the market place as well as takes various initiatives to promote competition.The Southern Regional Office is in Chennai while the Eastern and Western Regional Offices are in Kolkata and Mumbai, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 17:31 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has notified setting up of its regional offices in Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The regional offices will help the regulator in creating more awareness about competition law as well as provide easier access to people.

The watchdog keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors in the market place as well as takes various initiatives to promote competition.

The Southern Regional Office is in Chennai while the Eastern and Western Regional Offices are in Kolkata and Mumbai, respectively. These offices were inaugurated earlier.

In terms of territorial jurisdiction, seven states and Union Territories (UTs), including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, will be under the Southern Regional Office, according to a notification dated May 16.

As many as 14 states and UTs, including West Bengal and Odisha, will be under the Eastern Regional Office. A total of 4 states and UTs, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, will be under the jurisdiction of the Western Regional Office.

CCI's head office is in the national capital.

