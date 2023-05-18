Left Menu

Aim to see poor realise their dream of living in own house: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:19 IST
Aim to see poor realise their dream of living in own house: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu
File Photo Image Credit: wikimedia
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said his sole aim was to see the poor realise their dream of owning their own house.

He made these remarks during an interaction with beneficiaries of the Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) houses at Pendurthy here.

''I continue to see to it that the poor should own a decent house and build the TIDCO houses with the Centre's cooperation,'' said Naidu in a press release, adding that it was TDP founder N T Rama Rao who had launched the programme of providing pucca houses for the poor.

Naidu called for the provision of basic amenities such as roads, drainage and water facilities in all the colonies meant for the poor.

Noting that 7.5 lakh houses were sanctioned for the poor, he said the erstwhile TDP government had spent Rs 30,000 crore for the construction of such dwellings.

Of the total sanctioned units, the opposition leader said 3.15 lakh houses were completed and observed that the TDP had promised to complete the remaining houses, including the housing colonies having 40 to 60 feet internal roads designed to comfortably accommodate the occupants.

Contrastingly, he claimed that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is now allegedly planning to lay only 12 feet roads which cannot allow even two vehicles to move at a time.

