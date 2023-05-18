Left Menu

Shift all public service offices to complexes coming up in Gorakhpur, Varanasi: Yogi Adityanath to officials

The CM urged the Varanasi and Gorakhpur Development Authority to expedite the progress of the construction projects and submit their proposals promptly.He said that the integrated offices should be equipped with modern facilities such as an auditorium, a video conference room, parking, and must promote paperless working.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to shift all major offices related to public services to the integrated divisional office complexes coming up in Gorakhpur and Varanasi. Adityanath issued the order while reviewing the progress of construction of office complexes in the two districts during a meeting. In the meeting, Adityanath emphasised the importance of developing these complexes at divisional headquarters, similar to government-operated secretariats. The CM urged the Varanasi and Gorakhpur Development Authority to expedite the progress of the construction projects and submit their proposals promptly.

He said that the integrated offices should be equipped with modern facilities such as an auditorium, a video conference room, parking, and must promote paperless working. ''People will no longer have to face the inconvenience of commuting to different offices for their respective tasks. Additionally, the integrated office premises will facilitate better coordination and collaboration among different offices,'' he said.

