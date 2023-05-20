Left Menu

Third G20 Environment Working Group meeting in Mumbai from Sunday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:07 IST
Third G20 Environment Working Group meeting in Mumbai from Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

The third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting of the G20 will be held in Mumbai from May 21 to 23 with aspects of blue economy as its focus, officials said on Saturday.

The meet will commence with a side event on beach clean-up in Juhu, followed by the Ocean 20 Dialogue.

The Ocean 20 platform, launched during the Indonesia Presidency Dialogue, is aimed at advancing ideation and action for ocean solutions.

To ensure continuity and build on the initiative, the Indian Presidency is demonstrating active leadership by anchoring the Ocean 20 Dialogue in the 3rd ECSWG, which will focus on three significant pillars of blue economy, said a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The sessions on the first day of the meeting will cover various aspects of blue economy and the first session will be on science, technology and innovation. The subsequent session will be on policy, governance and participation, with the concluding session on establishing blue finance mechanisms for blue economy. The deliberations will be aimed at working towards the wellbeing of oceans and the need to make conscious efforts towards reversing damage to them and protecting marine resources.

The next two days of the 3rd ECSWG will involve discussions on the draft ministerial communiqué with deliberations tuned towards achieving a consensus amongst the G20 countries. The closed-door sessions will conclude on a way forward note for the fourth ECSWG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023