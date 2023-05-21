Left Menu

Jharkhand gets first ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for street animals

The facility will not only offer on-site treatment to injured and sick street animals in the state capital Ranchi but will also visit different command districts of CCL to immunise, sterilise and conduct sensitisation-cum- awareness campaigns.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-05-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 12:49 IST
Jharkhand gets first ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for street animals
  • Country:
  • India

'Hospital on Wheels' for street animals – the first of its kind facility in Jharkhand- has now been made available by CIL arm Central Coalfields Ltd, an official said.

The vehicle, with state-of-the-art medical equipment and onboard veterinarians, will bring healthcare directly to vulnerable animals in streets, parks, villages and neighbourhoods, the official said.

The initiative has been launched under the corporate social responsibility of the mining company. The 24 x 7 animal ambulance-cum- emergency response vehicle was flagged off by Director(Personnel ), Central Coalfields Limited, Harsh Nath Mishra, on Friday. The facility will not only offer on-site treatment to injured and sick street animals in the state capital Ranchi but will also visit different command districts of CCL to immunise, sterilise and conduct sensitisation-cum- awareness campaigns. ''This extraordinary endeavour also promises to address the issue of rescue and rehabilitation of affected/injured animals,” the official said.

The ambulance will be run by the Helping Organisation for People, Environment (HOPE) and Animal Trust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023