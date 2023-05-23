Man drowns near Badlapur in Thane district

A 23-year-old man drowned in the Barvi river at Badlapur in Thane district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased was part of a group of seven persons from Kalyan who were visiting the riverbank for a swim, said an official of Kulgaon police station. While swimming, Pramod Pandey (23) and a woman began to drown.

While the woman was saved, Pandey, who was brought ashore unconscious, was declared dead before arrival at a nearby hospital.

Three persons had drowned in the same river a few days ago, the police official said, adding that people entered the river despite warning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)