Man drowns near Badlapur in Thane district

The deceased was part of a group of seven persons from Kalyan who were visiting the riverbank for a swim, said an official of Kulgaon police station.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 22:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man drowned in the Barvi river at Badlapur in Thane district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased was part of a group of seven persons from Kalyan who were visiting the riverbank for a swim, said an official of Kulgaon police station. While swimming, Pramod Pandey (23) and a woman began to drown.

While the woman was saved, Pandey, who was brought ashore unconscious, was declared dead before arrival at a nearby hospital.

Three persons had drowned in the same river a few days ago, the police official said, adding that people entered the river despite warning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

