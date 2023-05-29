Left Menu

Police rescues 21 tourists from Dal Lake in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
Police on Monday rescued 21 tourists from the Dal Lake here after they were stranded in the water body due to strong winds.

''River Police wing of Srinagar Police today safely rescued 21 tourists in different sorties by speed boats. The tourists were stranded in Shikaras inside Dal Lake, because of sudden change in weather and gusty winds,'' the police tweeted.

The police advised people to avoid going inside the lake during inclement weather.

Many parts of the the Kashmir, including Srinagar, were lashed by rains late in the afternoon.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather over the next three days in the Valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

